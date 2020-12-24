If you were to ask anyone, people would know how much of a giver Sherry Gros has been throughout her life — and she still continues to that.
The mother and grandmother from New Iberia serves many people in more ways than one. First, Gros serves as a dietary supervisor at Iberia Medical Center and recently started making cocoa bombs for people in the community. And when she’s not working, Gros enjoys quality time with herself and her family.
What do you like to do for fun in your spare time?
I like to fish when I get a chance to do that. I like to read and I like to spend time with my granddaughter and do yard work. I also love spending time with my fiancé, who has supported me 100 percent since the beginning.
What are some of your favorite things to read?
My favorite author is Nicholas Sparks. Everything by him.
Do you have a fun fishing story?
We took my granddaughter fishing one time and we caught a stingray and she was freaking out because she probably never seen one before, but of course she was 3 and wasn’t sure what that was. To her she thought it was a monster. I like fishing because it’s relaxing.
Why do you like giving to others?
It makes me happy. It makes me happy, especially during this crazy time and the year we’ve had. To put a smile on a kids face it’s fulfilling.
Why did you get into the medical field?
I’m a dietary supervisor so I make sure the patients get the right diets when they go up. I’m a people person. I guess I get that from my mom. My mom was the same, she loved helping people and baking for the holidays. My sister does the same thing. She’s been making cookies, fudge and pralines for the last month or so. It’s something we get from mom. Mom’s been going for four years now, so it makes it feel close to her.
What is your most popular cocoa bomb?
The peppermint hot chocolate, the chocolate-covered peanut butter one, which is just the chocolate with the PB2 powder, the cacao and the marshmallows. And the strawberry and cream ones and the s’more. Those are the most popular ones.
What would you like for Christmas this year?
I just want my family to be happy. Healthy and happy. That’s it. I don’t want anything for myself at all.