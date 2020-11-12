Nexh Veke always wanted to cook and be in the restaurant business when he was growing up. Now, years later, the 25-year old is achieving his dream with his father, Zek.
Born in New York, Veke then moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He and his father opened Calabria Italian Restaurant Friday in downtown New Iberia, bringing a new cuisine to the people of Cajun Country.
But while he’s busy most days, Veke still tries to find time to enjoy himself whenever he can.
Do you have a hobby outside of cooking?
Yes, I am a big car guy. I like cars. I like Mercedes, I think that is my favorite car to drive right now. I have always had an interest in Mercedes ever since I was young. In my free time, I have quite a few, so I like to switch them out, work on them.
What is your favorite type of food to cook?
I love to cook Italian food, it’s always been my favorite way to eat, ever since I was young.I always enjoy it. I like pizza, more than anything. I like a good cheese pizza. It’s my favorite Italian food.
What are your impressions of New Iberia so far?
I have been here a couple of months and so far I like it, everyone is welcoming and nice.
What is your favorite part of owning a restaurant?
I like the ease of being your own boss and taking pride in what I do.
What went into the name of your restaurant, Calabria Italian Restaurant?
Calabria is a region in Italy, southern Italy and there is a region where there are Albanians who migrated from Albania to Calabria like 500 years ago in that area and that’s why I chose that area. I’ve always liked that part of Italy and the history behind it.