After Hurricane Delta passed through the Teche Area in early October, the annual New Iberia World Championship Gumbo Cookoff competition has restocked its pot, so to speak, rescheduling the event for Dec. 5.
This year’s cookoff will still be held virtually from 2 to 3 p.m. online and feature a cooking class with chef Amy Sins as she takes participants throughout the steps to make the best batch of gumbo.
Avery Grubb, marketing and public relations director for Greater New Iberia Chamber of Commerce and host for the cookoff, said officials decided to reschedule the event for safety reasons.
“With the prospect of the hurricane (Delta) potentially being very dangerous to our community, it was very hard to make a decision ahead of time that put everyone’s safety as the top priority,” Grubb said.
According to Grubb, officials can’t know what effects a hurricane and can’t even say with much certainty whether a storm will head toward the city until just a few days before.
“For our over precaution for everyone, we decided it was safest to reschedule,” Grubb said.
Grubb said the event will still go as planned, including the virtual cooking class with Sins.
Tickets for Sins’ cooking class will go for $35 and include limited-edition roux spoon (while supplies last), email with the full recipes, mini Tabasco brand pepper sauce and more.
This year’s virtual cookoff will also have an option to purchase a 90-minute video “master class” with past winners with cooking tips for seafood, gumbo, pecan pie and even adult beverages for $15, Faulk-Gonzales said.
Grubb said the Dec. 5 date was made due in large part to the upcoming holiday season. Officials didn’t want it to be too close to Thanksgiving or Christmas, as it becomes harder to devote time to holding the event and cooking the gumbo.
“It was the large motivation behind it,” Grubb said. “December weather is going to make for cool and festive enough weather. I know a lot of people cook gumbo around that time.”
To sign up for one of the cooking classes, visit the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce website at iberiachamber.org.