Family from as far away as Albuquerque, New Mexico, and strangers from Catahoula mingled at Café Sydnie Mae Thursday night with tickets intentionally raising money for Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia, or accidentally by dropping in. Gina and Rusty Boudreaux, a sugar cane farmer from Catahoula, were on a date night, one of several before next Tuesday’s harvest season begins. Little did they know, when stopping by the downtown restaurant, a fundraiser was going on. Chef Jay Florsheim and board members welcomed the couple like family. The guest chef fundraising event was slated to coincide with his mother’s visit. Tom and Judy Florsheim Williams were the guests of honor for the family and friend dinner, enjoying the special menu developed by Florsheim.
The kickoff event for Acadiana Cooks — honoring nonprofessionals with a love for creating exotic cuisines — was appropriate to start with this cooking team. The restaurant’s executive chef is Bonnie Breaux, a former Queen of Seafood, who represented Louisiana’s seafood industry for more than a year. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was one of the celebrity and professional chefs choosing the menus and charities to participate in this first year of competition. Florsheim’s menu won “Billy’s Choice.”
A great turnout was evidence of New Iberia’s support for the animal charity. Pictures and descriptions of animals waiting to be adopted were featured at each place setting at the tables. The public is always invited to stop by and volunteer to pet the homeless dogs and cats, before choosing one, or two, for adoption.