Family-centered fun for Halloween

Halloween weekend may often be seen as for the ghouls and ghosts, but there are also many local religious organizations providing family-centered fun for the holiday this weekend as well.
St. Peter Catholic Church is putting on a new event on Sunday in appreciation of its parishioners on Halloween day.
The church’s Fall Festival takes place Halloween Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will feature a wide slate of activities catering to adults and children in New Iberia.
Deacon Wynard Boutte said Fall Fest was conceived as a way for local families to get together for the fall holiday while still maintaining safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everything has been canceled so much that we wanted to get our people out to have a day of fun,” Boutte said. “Everything is going to be outdoors, you can grab a lawn chair and pop up a tent and enjoy the day.”
The event comes after St. Peter’s annual pumpkin patch was cancelled due to a lack of volunteers. Boutte said the inaugural Fall Fest event would require fewer volunteers and more importantly give back to the church community.
The event will include music, face painting, a train ride, fun jump, chalk square, pumpkin roll, pumpkin ring toss, a Fall Fest photo booth and food and drinks.
Fall Fest starts at 11:45 a.m. with a children’s best dressed saint costume competition that lasts until 12:30 p.m. Following that cake bingo will take place from noon to 1 p.m. A scavenger hunt will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Trunk-R-Treat begins at 1:30 p.m. and lasts until 2:30 p.m.
“Really it’s a way of giving back to our parishioners who have been helping and donating all year,” Boutte said. “This is all going to be free.”
In Franklin, the third annual Boo on the Bayou will be held in downtown Franklin. The event features several church and non-profit volunteers working to provide a family friendly trunk or treat event for kids of all ages. The line for trunk or treating will begin on Willow Street and Teche Drive and flow up Willow Street and wrap around on Main Street along the sidewalk.
A trunk or treat event will be held at West End Park in New Iberia Saturday for local families. The event will include games, costumes and spooky prizes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.