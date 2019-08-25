Labor Day Weekend is next week and yet the fall festivities that fill up the community calendar have already started begun. Pouring into the email-box with summer still in a dream and school nearly into a routine, listing Around Acadiana events and activities are backing up. Reviewing the photo files from previous years, a number of unique were a reminder that the annual events are just part of the slated offerings. Family and school functions don’t get publicized and are still squeezed into the weekends when football allows for other activities. So many are the notices, that today’s story, Teche Scenes and a full listing of Around Acadiana — as space provided — provides just a glimpse into the coming month. Notice the list stops before the many activities of the annual Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival late in September.
Many events need to be planned for, some are fund raisers like the new Encore at the Essanee. The musical performances on Sept. 19 are provided to help defray the cost of mounting the annual Beneath the Balconies, a free entertainment presentation from the downtown balconies by local talent. Presented by the Iberia Cultural Resources Association, for the first time, and in celebration of 20 years of Iberia Performing Arts League musical productions, Encore at the Essanee will feature emcees Trevor Chapman and Melissa Bowen as favorite performers bring back audience moments in musical theater.
On the list, in no particular order, are Brian Sanford singing from “Oliver,” Melissa Bowen and Trevor Chapman sing “So Long Dearie” from “Hello Dolly,” Danny Palmentier’s encore from “Fiddler’s If I we’re a rich man,” Bret LeBlanc performs the Dentist Song from “Little Shop of Horrors,” and more from “My Fair Lady,” “Oklahoma,” “Guys n’ Dolls,” “South Pacific,” “Chicago,” “Anything Goes,” “Spamalot,” Lynn Derouen’s “Impossible Dream” from Man of LaMancha and more. Patrons and fans of the arts will want to get their tickets and make plans now to attend the Encore presentation and help sponsor the Beneath the Balconies reviews set for Nov. 3.
Undying Love
Another new performance will be presented by Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts as a staged reading at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at 501 Main St. in Franklin. Ed Verdin’s play about Sept. 11, 2001, brings guest performers, singers and poets to disclose the impact on victims and their families including a couple’s faith life as they go through the unspeakable.
The “9/11: Undying Love” is a dramatic play about a young couple whose lives become intertwined with the attacks on America. Alexandra and Ethan anticipate a romantic evening together to celebrate their 10th anniversary but Ethan preempts the night’s festivities with a surprise to his wife’s office — located on the 85th floor of Tower 2 of the World Trade Center. Alexandria and Ethan travel on an extraordinarily emotional journey as their peaceful and playful world collides with the violence of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Tickets for this event are free and available at Eventbrite.com.
Spanish Royalty
Splitting the annual heritage festival into twice a year, the search is on for the next royalty to be presented at “El Baile del Rey,” a fundraiser for El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia. The 2020 festival dates are April 17 through 19, but time is passing quickly and if young women are interested in being part of the pageantry of the Spanish festival, the time to enter is now. Spanish decent is not required in order to compete, rather it is open entries throughout the state of Louisiana.
The El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia will hold its fourth annual Spanish King’s Ball from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at the Cyr-Gates Community Center in New Iberia City Park, 300 Parkview. Presentation of visiting royalty from around the state of Louisiana and crowning of Spanish King IV includes music by The Cast and tapas plus a cash bar for sangria, margaritas and beer. Tickets are $35 per person.
Then the Children’s Pageant is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at community center, Admission is $5. The Queen’s Pageant is at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 with door admission $10. Purchase all of these tickets online at www.newiberiaspanishfestival.com or mail a check to LAENI: P.O. Box 12963, New Iberia, LA 70562. LAENI is a 501c3 non profit organization.
For more information and to download pageant entry forms, visit our website www.newiberiaspanishfestival.com. Deadline to enter is Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Surprises To Be Revealed
Initially a suspense building promotion was planned for the upcoming Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival slated for Sept 26 through 29, but a Facebook post beat the publicist to the punch. Moving back to downtown, the hope is that having the street fair parades and other activities in the heart of New Iberia will bring more people into the celebration. Joining in the fun shortly after the state industry gathering will be the Cane River Pecan Company ribbon cutting for its new location, approaching its first anniversary in downtown. The family owned nut house will be celebrating its 50th Pecan Season at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the downtown retail store. Owner and Chief Nut Officer Jady Regard is excited about the announcement to be made on that day.
More to Come
High school reunions are part of the anticipation of fall and class coordinators are encouraged to send in information for activities as soon as possible in order to reach out to classmates living in the Teche Area. Already the Lafayette High School Class of 1974 is registering for a full weekend of events in Lafayette. Their Facebook group of more than 245 friends communicates only to half of the students that graduated with the class. Spread far and wide, if Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary classes are planning activities, contact 321-6734 or email details to techelife.editor@daily-iberian.com.
Don’t forget “Gumbo” turns 30 this year and the Hollywood theme is bringing new excitement for the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce. And everyone should know by now, Lifetime will broadcast Christmas in New Iberia this season, watch for details of things to come. Happy days are hear again, catch them as you can.