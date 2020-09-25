Zion Hill Christian Fellowship is lending a helping hand to them and their families in trying times like these.
The church, along with the non-profit group Hill’s Helping Hand, is holding a back-to-school drive, giving away school supplies as well as a meal Saturday at the Zion Hill Christian Fellowship church grounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bishop Darren Sophus said the drive is aimed at giving back during a time of need while also spreading God’s love.
“With all kinds of issues, with the COVID-19, we are trying to provide for them so they don’t think of anything like that,” Sophus said. “I know students are already in (class) or debating if they want to go, so we are just trying to be some type of assistance.”
Sophus said the church wants to take the stress off of families by trying to find backpacks, pencils and supplies when it comes to going back to school.
“Trying to help as best we can,” Sophus said. “We’re also going to provide a meal too, and it will be the extension of the love of Christ.”
Zion Hill Christian Fellowship church members are asking for those who attend to wear masks and practice social distancing.