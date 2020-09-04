As Election Day nears, two local Franklin churches will be holding a Voter Registration Rally today, according to a prepared statement.
The Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church at 1110 Barrow St in Franklin and Triune Church of God at 1118 Barrow St in Franklin will hold the rallies for members of the Franklin community.
“Participants will gather at Lighthouse for a devotional period, the assigning of groups and the receiving of directives, which entails groups of three to four or more people gathering at high traffic intersections of the city,” the statement read.
The Triune Church of God will be the site to register to vote and the church and its members will gather for a song and remarks at noon. Voter registration will remain open until 1:30 p.m.
Social distancing is expected and marks are required in order to participate in the rally and church services.
Similar rallies will be held tomorrow, September 5 in St. Martinville at the Union Baptist Church at 902 Main St and Monday at the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist 321 Center St in New Iberia. Election Day will take place Nov. 3.