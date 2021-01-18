Philadelphia Life Center Church pastor James Broussard is using his faith to help get through difficult times. Broussard is using the word of God to get through it
Using the teachings from the Bibel: Broussard hosts a weekly Bible study every Monday, preaching the word of God to his community members.
Weekly readings: It’s basically explaining of the things that were going to happen that were foretold by God and the prophets that wrote the Bibel and spoke these things two thousand of years ago.
Can you see how that relates to now? It’s so profound how it’s all coming into work right now and coming into a manifestation that it’s really mind-blowing.
What is your message to your community during these times? To keep the faith and know it will all work out in the end.