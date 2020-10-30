For the third year in a row, Star Pilgrim Baptist Church will pay homage to one of its pastors for its Pastor Appreciation Day on Nov. 14.
The SPBC’s Pastor Appreciation is dedicated to the work that the church’s pastors do for the church and the community. The upcoming Saturday celebration, scheduled for 6 p.m., will have “God’s Handyman is Still at Work,” taken from Psalms 17 and 90, as its theme.
“The celebration is in honor of our pastors, who are dynamic preacher-teachers,” Rev. Carroll R. Crofton said of the event.
Crofton said everyone who wishes to attend — church members and non-members — will be welcomed.
“We welcome all for them to come,” Crofton said. “We will be here with open arms and a loving heart.”
Donald Wright will be the pastor honored this year for his work in the church in the last three years. Crofton said the church has grown under Wright’s leadership.
Crofton called Wright’s kind and humble nature a key component for his selection as this year’s pastor’s appreciation event honoree.
“Not only does he teach and preach well, but he’s also walking in the light of God’s glory as God’s messenger,” Crofton said. “His preaching and teaching match up with his lifestyle. He’s very compassionate.”