Faithful Catholics turned out to St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Wednesday for a talk related to the Lenten season by the Rev. Brent Smith.
Smith serves as the pastor for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rayne and joined the St. Peter’s congregation for a vespers prayer that culminated in a talk about Jesus’ relationship with Christians as “the bridegroom” and how that understanding deepens intimacy with Christ and the Church.
“Vespers is the prayer of priests and those leading a religious (vocation), so we love that the faithful are joining us in that prayer,” Smith said.
Wednesday’s talk was the second day of a two-day series of Smith speaking at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and providing a comprehensive look at thematic material within the Bible.
Although the worship area of St. Peter’s was not filled to the brim like a Sunday Mass would be, devoted Catholics still attended for the prayer service and talk.
After singing hymns and reciting passages from Scripture, Smith took to the front of the church to discuss the theme more deeply.
“Jesus chooses the wedding in Cana as the occasion for his first miracle, which is interesting as we look at Jesus as the bridegroom,” Smith said. “Jesus as bridegroom points to aspects of the crucifixion.”
The message comes as the halfway mark of the Lenten period has passed for Catholics, and only 15 more days remain until the celebration of Good Friday.
“The crucifixion is the wedding cake of the Church in an unusual way, not the type of wedding we’d imagine especially in south Louisiana, but it belies the mystery and power of God to transform anything for something good,” Smith said at the event.
For Catholics, Lent is a period of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday, and is dedicated to the preparation of remembrance of the resurrection of Christ.
Abstention from luxuries and regular comforts is practiced by Catholics all over the world including in the heavily Catholic region of south Louisiana.
As part of its Lenten mission, St. Peter’s has put on programs throughout Lent to educate and encourage local Catholics in their participation in the Lenten season this year.