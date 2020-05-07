A rich history
St. Peter United Methodist Church is over 150 years old, according to pastor Darlene Moore.
It has seen storms, as far a building, but it is a family-centered church whose members want to be a presence in the Jeanerette community along with the city.
The church was started in part by the Alexandria family, among others, who felt there needed to be a church for African-Americans.
Some of the descendants of the Alexandrias still attend and are active to this day.
“They are sharp and they don’t mind young people,” Moore said. “They are nurturers and they are educators.”
Historical events
From homecoming to church anniversaries and a gospel extravaganza that acknowledge breast cancer survivors normally held in October, The St. Peter United Methodist Church loves to help members of their community as best it can.
“It’s phenomenal because we engage generations and celebrate,” Moore said.
Supporting together
From giving out clothes to visiting nursing homes to supporting missions, there isn’t much church members aren’t willing to do to support the community.
“St. Peter is open to making a difference in the community,” Moore said. “St. Peter is a small congregation in one sense, but a big hearted congregation.”
Room for growth
The mission statement for St. Peter United Methodist Church is to make disciples for Jesus Christ to transform the world.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting day-to-day life, Moore said she thinks the church will just grow stronger.
From donations and events to ways to give back, St. Peter United Methodist Church is still finding ways to improve.
“There is room to grow,” Moore said. “We still feel like there is a need for the church to be present in the community and represent the Lord Jesus Christ.”