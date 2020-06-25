Old students are now new teachers for the St. Peter’s Catholic Church and its youth group.
Kevin Judice is taking over as the new youth group director for St. Peter’s, and he is looking to bring fun while continuing the teachings of God.
A New Orleans native and resident of New Iberia, Judice is a social studies teacher at Catholic High School and became a member of St. Peter’s when his family relocated to the Teche Area.
The program was originally called the Life Teen Program. The Rev. William Blanda, who serves as the chancellor for CHS, wanted to bring back the program, now called Teens for Christ, but wanted to make it more appealing to the high schoolers who attend.
“It’s the same model,” Judice said. “But it’s basically trying to make young people fall in love with Christ. It’s what it’s about.”
One of the main objectives of the youth group is helping younger generations understand that Jesus loves them and the church loves them.
The program is aimed at students in grades nine through 12, and the Teens for Christ program welcomes all who are interested to join.
The plan is for the program to start in the middle of August and run every other Sunday, unless an event prohibits it, after the 6 p.m. mass.
The church and the group will follow phase two of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plan for returning from COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing guidelines.
Judice said the group is looking to do fun activities, whether it’s songs, skits, praise and worship music or guest speakers.
“We want to focus that there is this love that God has for you and we want to bring that to them,” Judice said.
The Teens for Christ program, in the eyes of Judice, is for members to know why they do certain things, why they may think a certain way as part of being a cultural Catholic and the deep meanings beyond that.
“And you do that in a fun way,” Judice said.
When Judice was part of the Life Teen Program the teachings were more structured, and he wants to help move away from that format to a more open concept while also keeping the same beliefs alive.
The teachings haven’t changed, the catechism hasn’t changed, according to Judice, but because of the way people are and the way the world has changed, the church wants to bridge the two worlds.
With the pandemic and continuing protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, Judice wants young church members to keep their faith and hold fast to the ideas of Christ.
“It’s the idea that no matter what you are, who you are, where you find yourself, economically, racially, wherever, it doesn’t matter where you are,” he said. “You are first and foremost in the front line when it comes to love that Christ has for you.”
Judice noted that Christ didn’t come to save one group of people or one color of people, he came to save all groups of people — and that’s what he wants for members of Teens for Christ.
“If you have that love, and you love Jesus in that way, then there can’t be any other way for you to love everyone,” Judice said. “And that’s our job: to model our lives as best we can as imperfect people … on that son of God, and if we can do that, then we can do no wrong.”