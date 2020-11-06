For more than 20 years, the Philadelphia Life Center Church in New Iberia has been a fixture in the community and their main mission is to provide a stable place for its church members, teaching all the good that God has to offer.
On Saturday, the church will hold its annual church appreciation starting at 5 p.m. at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, due to its size and location. Those who attend will also practice social distancing due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Rev. James Broussard of the Philadelphia Life Center Church said the celebration will bring the community together in a time that they need it most, while also celebrating a historic milestone for the church.
“The event will be a celebration of 20 years of ministry,” Broussard said. “This year will be 20 years since we have been in operation and we are going to have a great time.”
The theme for Saturday will be “Bow down and worship Him,” taken from Psalm 96:5: “For all the gods of the peoples are worthless idols, but the Lord made the heavens.”
Aside from Broussard, the church celebration will also feature New Zora Baptist Church pastor Terry Lee Joseph of Morgan City.
Broussard said that Joseph will teach and preach the word of ministry. God’s Chosen Few Gospel Singers of New Iberia will sing, and the event will feature a Tri-Parish Assembly out of Franklin.
Joseph’s work with his faith and his community has left an impact on many, including Broussard and the Philadelphia Life Center Church.
“He is a very strong activist in his community and he is just a family person,” Broussard said.
For the past 20 years, the Philadelphia Life Center Church has been here for the Teche Area, Broussard said. The pastor said the church started in 2000 on Lombard Street, and members are proud of the work they did there in the six years.
“We gave revivals, we did a lot of outreach to help those in the community,” Broussard said. “We did feedings, clothing for the community, we did many things. It was just great.”
Shortly after, the church moved to North Street on Cedar Hill, doing the same outreach to that community years prior before finally moving to 810 Audrey Street, near the Simon Housing.
No matter the location, the message has been the same.
“In the 20 years, it has been wonderful in serving our community, serving the people and especially servicing our children,” Broussard said.
He said that especially in the times we are living in now, he conveys the message of helping hands to their youth.
“What is coming up now, we know that we have a lot of things going on with our youth and we have to begin to reach them and we have to begin to have a place where we can spend time with them and pour into them,” Broussard said. “We want them to know we love them and we care.”
It’s important for Broussrad and the church to strive for 20 more years of encouraging them to try to achieve their dreams.
“We are looking for the years ahead to come,” Broussard said.