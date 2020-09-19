Despite racial prejudice and resistance from many, the Society of the Divine Word opened the for the training of African American men for the Roman Catholic priesthood in Greenville, Mississippi, over a hundred years ago.
Now the society, which was under the leadership of the Rev. Matthew Christman when the the seminary opened, will celebrate a milestone that has been a century in the making.
Their 100-year anniversary is set to take place Sunday from 7 to 10;30 a.m. at the Notre Dame De Perpetual Secours Church in St. Martinville.
Christman was the founding rector of St. Augustine’s Seminary, and SVD accepted and trained African-Americans for the priesthood, and religious brothers for missions in the south, something that was important to Christman.
“It must be clear to everyone that it is surely a grave injustice to exclude a whole race from the priesthood, principally because prejudice will greatly hamper them in their religious activities,or cordial cooperation with white priests may meet with great obstacles,” Christman wrote in 1926. The seminary was moved from Greenville to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, in 1923.
According to Christman, on May 23, 1934, four Black men educated in the U.S were ordained as Society of the Divine Word Priests — Anthony Bourges, Maurice Rousseve, Vincent Smith and Francis Wade.
Christman wrote the four priests endured racial hatred within the church and in American society.
“No church would accept them,” Christman wrote in 1926. “So the four of them began serving at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Lafayette as associate pastors.”
In 1942, Notre Dame Church in St. Martinville opened up its doors and the parishioners’ hearts to the four priests, with Rousseve and Bourges serving as the church’s pioneering African-American priests.
Their service led to many other African-Americans entering the priesthood. The Rev. Thomas James and the Sisters of the Holy Family are a few who benefited from the struggles of the first four African-American priests.
“That heritage kept moving throughout the generations, rich in African-American faith, culture and traditions,” Christman wrote. “Because of this, embracing of African-American vocations, the Catholic Church ordained more than 10 African-American Bishops, more than 100 priests, and religious brothers, and nuns.”
Sister Katherine Drexel, founder of the Blessed Sacrament Sisters, worked hand-in-hand with the African-American priests, Christman wrote.
“We thank God that we have come this far by faith, leaning on the Lord,” Christman wrote.