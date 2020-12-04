For more than 30 years Travis Miller has faced his demons with addiction, but a recent revelation has changed his outlook on life for himself, his family and most importantly, his faith.
Originally from Odessa, Texas, Miller, 50, moved to New Iberia 15 years ago and owns and runs his own business, Miller Engine & Equipment LLC on U.S. 90.
Miller is married, and has a 15-year old daughter and two 11-year-old twin sons. One of his favorite things to do with his children is riding dirt bikes at various places and on different terrains.
Miller is no stranger to rocky roads, either. He has battled addiction to drugs since the age of 17.
“I’m a recovering drug addict,” Miller said. “I gave my life to Jesus a 100 days ago. Since then, I’ve been tested and Jesus has removed the desire to ever use again.”
The last 100 days or so have provided the change in his life that he needed. A few months ago, on Aug. 8, he was granted permission to have his sons living with him seven days on and seven days off.
“Through my love of Christ and the Holy Spirit, He is teaching me to be a real dad,” Miller said.
Now his daughter, who was raised by Miller’s mother from age 7 months, has chosen to live with her father and his wife Pam full time. Miller said he believes it’s because she sees what Christ has done for him in his life.
Since that day in August, Miller and his family have opened up their home to celebrate recovery every Thursday night with others who have their troubles with addiction.
“We are able to help and bless addicts that need a place to come and love Jesus and know that He’s got us all covered and how much He loves us,” Miller said. “I am very excited about what Christ is doing in my home.”
Miller credits his faith, something he found later in life, for helping him fight his struggles. Christ, coupled with his desire to change, has made all the difference for him, he said. Changing your attitude, according to Miller, goes a long way in solving your problems.
“That’s what Christ has done for me, He has changed my attitude,” Miller said. “And it’s real. I was a hardcore drug addict who has found love, peace and Jesus and I’m most grateful for that. I can’t believe it. It’s a miracle.”
Before a recent relapse during COVID-19 this past March, Miller saw a 13-month period of sobriety in Narcotics Anonymous and eight months clean in Alcoholics Anonymous, but throughout his life, he had slip ups, and saw himself in meetings each and every day, something he didn’t enjoy doing.
“I was really miserable,” Miller said. “And since I gave my life to Christ (this past August), I don’t even think about it at all (the meetings), He just took it. I don’t even need a meeting.”
Since Aug. 8, Miller has been clean and has put his faith in Christ and with Him, he is living his life like he was meant to.
“I’m doing for Jesus, I’m doing it to be a good father,” Miller said. “I’m doing it because it’s what God wants me to do. I’m trying to live and be to God’s will and not my will. It’s not something I have to do, it’s something I want to do.
Now, as he lives his life the right path with his family and his faith, Miller, more than anything, is grateful to God for teaching him how much he is loved by Christ and in return, how much he loves his children.
“I learn about God through my children,” Miller said. “It’s a beautiful blessing.”