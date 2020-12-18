New Iberia’s Faith Cathedral World Outreach Center will be celebrating its annual Christmas service this Sunday with Minister of Music Kenel Williams, someone who is connected with both his faith and music.
The choir and musicians will perform a Christmas special, under Williams’ direction. Bishop Drew Rousse’s sermon will be “If Christ Had Not Come.”
For more than 40 years, Williams has had music in his life in one form or another, and the classically trained musician is set to perform this weekend, something he’s always loved doing.
“I definitely enjoy music, I definitely enjoy teaching music,” Williams said. “And I enjoy teaching the gift God gave me.”
That gift will be put to good use this Christmas holiday, as he and his colleagues have been working tirelessly to bring everything together for the church’s celebration.
“To bring a bit of Christmas into the people’s ears and the people’s lives,” Williams said. “I know during this time, the pandemic may be a little rough for others, but we want to continue to make people smile and let me people know that there is hope.”
Williams has been a part of the church’s two major celebrations for over 25 years, its Christmas and Easter concerts. Though this year’s celebration will be shortened, he still calls it powerful for himself and everyone a part of the festivities.
Some of the songs that can be expected this Sunday include “Joy To The World,” “I Bow to Worship” and an arrangement of “Oh Holy Night” to end the service.
Williams sees the connection between music and the spirit of Christmas, because he believes that music touches feelings that words can’t.
“It’s the melody of the heart and the voice of the spirit,” Williams said. “And I think that music plays a major role in Christmas as well.”
Though Christmas only comes once a year, Williams, as a Christan, believes that Christ happens everyday.
“To have music geared towards that, it’s just very impacting,” Williams said. “It’s something just special just about Christmas music.”
Williams’ duties each year for the Christmas celebration are many, from teaching the parts of the music, to ensuring everyone is on course. He says it can take a toll on him but the reward is worth it.
“When the lights are on, and everybody is ready to go and the audience is there, the participation is there,” Williams said. “So it’s especially rewarding to me.”