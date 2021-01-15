Though things may look bleak right now, Rev. James Broussard of the Philadelphia Life Center Church in New Iberia is continuing to believe and he is using his faith to get through tough times.
Last week, Broussard watched as protestors stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to overturn the 2020 Election results in favor of President Donald Trump, resulting in four deaths. While the world was hurting and still is, Broussard keeps his faith and is using it to remind others that they have to do the same.
“It really began to bring awareness to me,” Broussard said. “We’re moving closer to the end times, we have never witnessed this or experienced this before. And it let me know that the word of God is really being manifested.”
Broussard said the word of God states there would be a great falling away and that there would be no love anywhere, which Broussard said lines up with the times now.
Despite the divided country, no matter one’s beliefs, Broussard said that everyone needs to come together in unity and love one another, and one of the best ways to do that is to first look to God.
“And if this country is going to go forward and if we are going to go forward, we’re going to have to come together,” Broussard said. “It’s going to take every one of us to do our part, to pray and to believe and to go the extra mile.”
One of Broussard’s main messages to his community and the parishioners at his church is that everyone must put their differences aside and begin to understand it’s not just about one person, but about everyone.
“Just know that we can come together,” Broussard said “The Word of God says, ‘There is strength in unity’ and that (which) is divided can’t stand.”
The times have been challenging for Broussard and many others, but he said having the faith of God will help him and others get through it.
Broussard said Mark 11:22-24 in the Bible delivers that message:
“And Jesus answered them, ‘Have faith in God. Truly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain,’” the verse reads. “‘Be taken up and thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that what he says will come to pass, it will be done for him. Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.’”
Within his city, his community as a whole, Broussard said that the spiritual and political leaders as well as the activists of the community all must show the spirit of unity and love and coming together.
“We are going to begin to work together for the greater faith of believing God can and God will,” Broussard said.