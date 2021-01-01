With a year as challenging as 2020 was, Star Pilgrim Baptist Church senior pastor Donald Wright Jr. is going into the new year with a new mindset, while also remembering that God has a purpose and plan for everyone.
Though 2020 may have been hard for many people, he said that the year has been a time of self-examination of where one is in life.
“With all of this going on, you have no reason but to sit down somewhere now,” Wright said. “You have to stay confined in your home. There are not too many places you can go or be around people.”
Wright believes that God is creating a moment for him and others to look at themselves while also trusting God.
Wright personally knows the difficulties that have been faced in 2020.
“Just in three months, today marks 24 funerals I have done in three months,” Wright said. “It is very clear that God is asking us to self-examine ourselves. How can I make my life better? How can I get closer to my family?”
It’s important, according to Wright, that people dealing with personal difficulties take a step back and look at how they can better their lives and the lives of those around them.
“I know that God has a plan for me,” Wright said. “Jeremiah 29 says, ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ And we have to believe. Believe that God has a plan.”
Wright, born and raised in New Iberia, moved to Dallas to pursue his gospel music career but came back home in 2017 after his father, Donald Wright Sr., died. Since taking over as senior pastor at Star Pilgrim, he said the church likes to focus on three things — love, acceptance and forgiveness.
“Where we love people and accept them for who they are and for if Christ can forgive, so can we,” Wright said. “Just let everyone know that they are accepted and loved. It doesn’t matter what your past is or where you’ve come from, God loves all of us and doesn’t see anyone different.”
One focus for Wright during this year of self-reflection has been dealing with a few of his own underlying health conditions.
“Sometimes we take for granted how big God is and what we’re asking Him for in our own individual lives,” Wright said. “I’ve done that with the self-examination. I’ve challenged myself to dream bigger in 2021, to go after something that I know I may make happen on my own.”
He has set goals for himself and the members of his church with the 2021 theme “Let’s go get it,” as he looks at Hebrews 10:35 and the confidence he feels in the new year.
“You should never lack in confidence because in confidence is your reward,” Wright said. With God, God wants to reward us but we have to be confident and bold enough in Him to say we are going to go get it.”
Despite the pandemic, Wright said he has set some high standards for the goals he has set for himself for the new year.
“I’m going to go get these things I set for me so that I can reap the benefits that God has placed inside of me,” Wright said.