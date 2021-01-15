To celebrate the life and career of activist Martin Luther King Jr., faith leaders in New Iberia will join together Monday, teaching the next generation the importance of Dr. King.
The MLK Day celebration, sponsored by A New Chapter Push, is open to the public and those who attend are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The event will take place at the corner of Hopkins and Robertson streets at 3 p.m.
Rev. James Broussard of the Philadelphia Life Church said the event is aimed at bringing the community together through unity.
Broussard said the group is comprised of local ministers and members of churches in the area as well as anyone in the community who is interested.
“We’re celebrating Dr. King and keeping the dream alive,” Broussard said.
As an activist and a leader, Broussard called King a trailblazer who led the way of hope during a time when people needed it most.
“He was a person of encouragement, he was one that did things in a peaceful way and didn’t believe in violence, and we want to convey that,” Broussard said. “We want to keep that message and we want to keep that message. We want to work together in peace.”
Especially for the youth, Broussard said no more than ever, it's important to convey that message to them as they grow in a world right now that is as divided as ever.
“Today we want to set an example for them,” Broussard said. “And we want to let them know that we’re leading a path that they can learn from, like he did for us.”