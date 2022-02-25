Jeanerette's Church of God in Christ honored five with annual Pacesetter Awards

Jeanerette’s Church of God in Christ held a ceremony for its annual Pacesetter Awards at the church Sunday.
The event celebrated black history with a theme of “African-Americans and the Vote” and honored people in the community who have done outstanding work.
Those honored included Kenneth Lee of New Iberia, Brenda Antoine of Breaux Bridge, Linda Moreaux of Franklin, Elder Albert Seabble of New Iberia and Linda Triggs of Jeanerette.
Kenneth Lee was born to Joseph Lee Sr. and Louise Johnson Lee. He is the fourth of six children. His parents had one of the first Black owned businesses in Jeanerette, known as Lee’s Drive Inn and Washeteria, which was famous for its delicious links that everybody enjoyed so much, according to a prepared statement from the Jeanerette Chuch of God in Christ.
Lee was reared in the Catholic faith, and is a devoted member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Jeanerette. His pastor is Rev. Francis Damoah, S.V.D. His contribution as an usher allows him to meet and greet people as they are welcomed into the church. He is also a dedicated member of the Knights of Peter Claver (KPC) Branch No. 184 and he is the Commander of the Junior Knights where he provides mentorship in the lives of youths in the Catholic faith and Christian ideals of righteousness. He is dedicated to planning, promoting, sponsoring, and executing commendable works of the Catholic faith wherever and whenever possible. He is one who believes in supporting his church ministry and gives abundantly.
Linda Darby Moreaux was reared in a loving home in a large family setting. Lady Moreaux is the ninth child of 14 siblings (seven boys and seven girls) from the union of her parents, according to the statement. She plays the keyboard and guitar and graduated from Franklin Senior High School.
Her academic and professional endeavors are multifaceted, and her studies lead her to South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) in Lafayette where she earned two Associate Degrees in Early Childhood Education and General Studies. Linda earned her Bachelor of Science Degree and her Master of Psychology at the University of Phoenix and graduated Magna Cum Laudę. No stranger to serving her community, Lady Moreaux has served as an Executive Assistant/Program Supervisor with St. Mary Community Action Agency Inc. for 30 years. She is presently employed with the St. Mary Parish School Board as a 8th/6th grade ELA/Social Studies Teacher at Franklin Junior High School.
Linda Jones Triggs was born to Howard and Margery Jones in Raceland. On life’s journey she was blessed with four siblings, four children and six grandchildren, according to the statement. She worked 25 years as a case manager for various homeless programs, and as a juvenile probation officer. On July 3, 2014, she was led to Jeanerette to take on the role as property manager over Collin Square, OSC Walker and Cherry Blossom Apartments in Opelousas). While managing these properties, she has encountered several people other than tenants who have added much substance to her life. Her assignment here is extremely rewarding and the love for her job is very satisfying, the statement said. As she is growing in the word of God, God has made clear to her that her purpose here is not really to manage these properties, but to spread the word of God.
Elder Albert Seabble III is the second of three siblings born to Mr. Albert and Mrs. Gwendolyn T. Seabble of New Orleans. He attended public schools in the New Orleans Public School System and upon graduation from Warren Easton High School in 1988, he matriculated to Lawton College in New Orleans where he received an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement. He later received a diploma in Pastoral Ministry at the Winbush Bible Institute in Lafayette, Louisiana. In 2010 Elder Seabble was ordained an Elder in the First Jurisdiction of Louisiana by Bishop Roy L.H. Winbush. His work experiences include two years as a private investigator in New Orleans; four years as a diesel mechanic; a hydro-tester in New Iberia; six years as a self-employed truck driver; and he operated a landscaping business for several years. He presently works for Musson and Patout as an automobile sales associate. Elder Seabble is a member of First Church of God in Christ in Jeanerette where his pastor is Bishop James W. Proctor and First Lady is Dr. Ezora Proctor.
Missionary Brenda L. Antoine was born to the union of Ed and H. Ruth Lott in Chicago. She is the youngest of four siblings. She is a 1976 graduate of Largo Senior High School in Largo, Maryland
In 1979 she began working for the federal government as an assistant dietician.
She advanced her career in the administrative field which led her to her final assignment at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. She was assigned at the Pentagon when it was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001. She has completed 31 years of federal service and will be retiring in 2022.
She has held many positions in the Church of God in Christ which included being the Church Administrator for Bishop Otis McCormick at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ in North Pole, Alaska. She also served as the Foreign Affairs liaison for the Alaska Jurisdiction under the leadership of the late Bishop C.D. Williams. She has also been the director of the video ministry and a Sunday school teacher in the youth department as the same church. She was the district secretary for the North District of the Alaska Jurisdiction. Upon her transfer to Massachusetts, she was the director for the Singles Ministry at Hanscom Air Force Base. She also served as the Pastor’s Aid leader for the Bethel A.M.E. church in Lowell, Massachusetts.