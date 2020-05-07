Darlene Moore and her congregation’s work are never done.
Moore pastors at the St. Peter United Methodist Church in Jeanerette, the Baldwin Trinity United Methodist Church in Baldwin and the Asbury United Methodist Church in Franklin.
She made what she called a “Bible bookmark” with information on the different churches, and throughout the day, she and members of her congregation send out callouts from now until August.
A native of Mandeville and a resident of Jeanerette, Moore has been a pastor for over 29 years and dedicates her life to God.
The callouts were intended to read Psalms 91, 27, 37, 46, 21 by herself and members of her churches.
“These are very powerful, hopeful and inspirational Psalms,” Moore said.
The three congregations along with friends and families are asked to read them from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m on a daily basis. Because of this, it keeps the church going at its same schedule everyday.
Along with the Psalms, they read Galatians 6:9, which asked to “let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up,” as well as Proverbs 3-5-7 which asks to “Trust in the Lord.”
The sermons are posted on the churches’ Facebook pages daily. They can be found at:
St. Peter United Methodist Church — www.facebook.com/St-Peter-United-Methodist-Church.
Baldwin Trinity United Methodist Church — www.facebook.com/Trinity-United-Methodist-Church-Baldwin.
Asbury United Methodist Church —
After her Sunday Psalms readings, Moore spends an hour praying in front of Iberia Medical Center for those still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. On the alternative Sunday, Moore spends another hour at the Franklin Foundation Hospital.
“That’s just something God led me to do,” Moore said. “I pray for the heroes and the doctors and the staff. I am reading scriptures that God will guide them and give them stamina. Give them what they need and their families who are making sacrifices.
She has done the readings ever since the pandemic worsened.
Moore said she and her congregations know now more than ever is the time to lean on their faith — and they are doing that with readings of the Book of Job and the Book of Revelation.
“During this time and this time of the coronavirus, it is a time of being set apart and having time to read and study our word, and certainly we need to try and please God,” Moore said. “The things that we thought were important, are not important.”
While so many thought getting a six-figure income or getting the best job was important, Moore said, but she thinks there are some things more important.
“But to God, relationships are important,” Moore said. “The thing you really thought you could not live without, you can live without.”
Every day Moore asks those who are dealing with the ramifications of the pandemic to connect with God and family.
“That is the strength and the source of what people are going to need during this time of loss and grief and suffering,” Moore said.