Starting today and continuing through Friday, the Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Baldwin is having their Fall Revival for members of their church at 7 p.m., according to a prepared statement.
Their opening service will consist of Young People’s Night, and it will be ministered by Willoughby of Christ Missionary BC of Houma “Our second revivalist will be Pastor Joshua Palmer of Greater Little Rock BC of New Orleans, the statement read. “Our closing revivalist will be Pastor Donald Wright of Star Pilgrim BC of New Iberia.”
All services will be streamed live via their Greater New Hope Facebook page using the hashtag “#TheyThatWait.”