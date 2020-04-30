The grotto prayer next to the Iberia Parish Library on Main Street scheduled for today at noon has been canceled due to COVID-19, according to a prepared statement.
“Because of restrictions on public gatherings, we won’t be meeting at the Prayer Grotto,” Rev Gloria Chauvin said.
Chauvin said that instead she will be praying from her Facebook group, Community Call to Prayer, but asked those instead to pray from home if they are unable to reach out to her during the online prayer.
“We need to pray more than ever for our communities,” Chauvin said.