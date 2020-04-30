Located in the heart of New Iberia, The First United Methodist Church provides services to members of their community.
The First United Methodist Church of New Iberia offers traditional and contemporary-style worship services,” according to the church website. “Here, you’ll be greeted with open arms as you listen to sermons that will lift your spirits and deepen your faith. You’ll leave our church a changed person.”
From Bible studies, Sunday schools, recovery groups, community dinners, school supply drives, the church serves New Iberia with whatever the community needs.
“With such a variety of ministry opportunities available, you’ll find a place where you can worship and work for Jesus,” a mission statement for the church says.
The church congregation dates back to the mid-19th century.
According to the church website, the early members emphasized grace and Christian living along with their other Biblical teachings.
“No matter where your spiritual journey has taken you, you’ll find other believers here who will help you continue your walk with Christ,” according to the website.