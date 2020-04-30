Adapting to change has become the new norm for the First United Methodist Church of New Iberia.
From online live services, podcasts and zoom meetings, First United Methodist Church of New Iberia has had to adapt to changes due to COVID-19.
The Rev. Craig Davis, pastor for First United Methodist Church of New Iberia, has been helping with leading the charge for his church.
From the very start, Davis and members of his church have been at the forefront with using different technologies to provide their worship services via different platforms.
“We were very fortunate to have some people here with the skill and with the technology, so we began to live stream our services over Facebook live,” Davis said.
It has worked for Davis and his church, as viewers are able to tune in weekly to his sermons.
To help maintain a web presence, Davis has begun putting out podcasts of his sermons.
“For those who don’t want to use Facebook, and there are some people who are opposed to using social media, this way it allows them to do a simple click on their web browser and they can listen to just the audio portion of the sermons,” Davis said.
Those interested in listing to the podcast can find it at https://revcraigdavis.podbean.com/
While Davis and his church are doing their part to reach the community virtually, members of the congregation have still been giving their offerings to the church, and Davis has noticed.
“People have been faithful with their giving,” Davis said. “It’s been nice.”
Though they can’t attend in-house, members are still willing to give back to the church, and according to Davis, it says a lot about their faith in the First United Methodist Church of New Iberia.
“(It says a lot ) about the strength in their Christian faith is that they are willing to make their offerings when they can’t come to church,” Davis said. “It says a lot about the goodness of their hearts.”
Another change that Davis and the church have experienced is the weekly meals given out with a message.
The church previously would invite people into the church and eat together every Wednesday night as a family but had to put a hold on that due to the pandemic.
Though members are not able to see those coming in for meals face-to-face, the church is still able to hand out meals while practicing social distancing.
“We put out a table outside of our ministry and we still feed anyone who comes on Wednesday night,” Davis said. “We just hand them the meals through the doors.”
On Tuesdays, the church would do a Bible study but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the church has had to change the way it holds those studies. Currently, FUMCNI is using Zoom, an online video chat service, reading the Gospel of Mark this week.
“We are doing whatever we can do to stay in touch with each other,” Davis said.
From live sermons and podcasts to Zoom Bible studies, Davis ponders if COVID-19 will change the way people attend church.
“Going forward, who knows how long this is going to go on and what kind of restrictions we are going to have,” Davis said. “We are going to have to get creative as ministers and congregation for probably a long time on how we reach people.”
As a minister, Davis’ life involves visiting people face-to-face, and because of the social distancing, he isn’t able to do that, so it’s important that the church continues to do whatever it can to provide for the community of New Iberia
“We can’t go out and be with our shut-ins … so we have to find ways to be there with them, for them,” Davis said. “And the online presence is the only way to do it.”