Jeff Dugan credits finding his faith later on in this life to improving his relationship with his family and more importantly, himself.
A renowned country musician, Dugan spent the 1980s and ’90s traveling the country with his bands, performing and living his best life.
It wasn’t until the early 2000s that Dugan wanted to trade in late nights with his six-string guitar for even later nights, opening up his nightclub, The Stockyard Saloon.
It was then where Dugan’s personal life took a hit. Thinking he would be home more since he wasn’t on the road as much, Dugan said he’d get in more trouble with his wife, Sherry, whom he married in 1993.
“I have never been to church in my life, except for someone’s wedding or funeral,” Dugan said.
Growing up, Dugan’s family struggled with their religion, as he cited his father as a non-believer, but it was a passion play that turned the country singer’s life around.
The First Assembly of God in New Iberia has been putting on a passion play for over 20 years.
The Passion Play, or Easter pageant, is a dramatic presentation depicting the Passion of Jesus Christ — his trial, suffering and death. It is a traditional part of Lent in several Christian denominations, particularly in the Catholic tradition.
“It was a really amazing play, and they work hard on it,” Dugan said. “Costumes, the lighting, the dancing, the music and choreography, everything is really incredible.”
Dugan said he was taken aback on how well the play looked to him.
“It was like a Broadway show,” Dugan said.
At the start, Dugan said it was just entertainment, something to do for him and his family but then it quickly turned into something more than that.
During the performance, Dugan would hear a giant “bang” as the doors behind him swung open and he looked back and his life was then changed for the better.
“The Roman soldiers were coming down the aisle with Jesus carrying the cross,” Dugan said.
While sitting on the end of an aisle for the play, Dugan said that Jesus fell right next to him.
“I could have touched him,” Dugan said. “And he was pretty bloody and beat up and it looked pretty real and it was pretty cool how it looked.”
As Dugan continued watching the play, he was overcome with emotion as Jesus was put on the cross.
“The sounds of the hammers,” Dugan paused, adding, “It got through to me and I got choked up and it was like God opened up and dropped a veil.”
All of a sudden, Dugan realized that what Jesus did over 2,000 years ago wasn’t just meaningful for somebody 2,000 years ago.
“It was also for me,” Dugan said. “And I was part of the reason He went through it.”
At the time, Dugan was ready to walk away from music, something that has been part of his entire life, but his steel guitar six-string wasn’t done strumming.
It was Dugan’s time in his church and conversion with a friend that made him realize that God’s purpose for him is to use his music.
“He tells me, ‘Now that you gave your heart to Christ, and you’re walking for the Lord, that ain’t the time to give the gift that He gave you and can it, that is the time you need to share the gift,’” Dugan said.
Dugan credits musician Randy Travis, who at the time had his own gospel album, “Three Wooden Crosses: The Inspirational Hits of Randy Travis,” as a motivation factor to get back into music.
It was with country gospel music that Dugan saw the most success as a performer and singer.
“I had my biggest success in the country gospel. I actually have four number one records in the country gospel,” Dugan said.
Dugan credits his time in church for changing his life for the better.
“When the Lord came into my life, I was at church two or three times a week,” Dugan said. “ It was a big change for our lives.”