Chuck White wants to give all glory to God.
Born and raised in New Iberia, White has been the regional manager for Quail Tools, overseeing various locations throughout the state.
White got his start after his uncle, Robert White, opened the rental tool company in 1978 and has worked there for the majority of his life.
Growing up in the only place he’s known, White remembers his time as a youth, going to church every Sunday. It wasn’t until he was 14 when he started to understand his faith — and when it was tested most.
“My daddy died when I was 14,” White said. “And that kinda sent me the other direction for a little while.”
Going on his own, White went down his own path, away from his church and God. After getting married and having two children, his struggles continued, but this time with alcoholism.
It was a fateful night when White started thinking of what he needed to do to better not only himself but his relationship with God and his family.
“I was laying in bed one night, drunk, trying to get to sleep and I started thinking what would happen if I didn’t make it,” White said. “What would really happen to me … and I realized I was in the wrong spot and I never told my family about Jesus, anything such as that.”
In short order, according to White, he started getting back to where he was before, and began getting his family together and going to church.
“And kinda, the rest is history,” White said. “Don’t misunderstand me, I’m far from perfect, I know where I need to be, what I need to be doing, and I know the value of it … but I struggle every day to be the man I need to be.”
Those values that White is striving to become is what God has promised him to be, a person who loves others, and truly understands and sees the values from God’s eyes.
“I want to be the man God wants me to be,” White said. “I just don’t want to talk about it, I want to walk it.”
White wants to live his life for Christ and with His command, and he understands that he’s in trouble without that relationship with Him. White wants to live like he is a man of Christ and the idea of “What would Jesus do.”
For him, it’s not about what church someone goes to or what religion someone follows, it’s about the person’s relationship with Christ.
As far as the idea White has for him to be the man God wants him to be, he is doing his best to fill that desire.
“I want to be the leader of my family, I want to be the spiritual leader and I want to have a true relationship with Christ,” White said. “It just isn’t something that is said, it is something that is acted on, and I want my life to reflect that.”
While he still has his faults and his daily trials and tribulations, knowing that God is always there for him means everything to him, he said.
“I don’t know that I’m that man 24/7 but I know that’s what I’m striving to be,” White said. “We all fall short of the glory of God … but it’s as cheesy as it sounds, it’s about wanting to do better.”
White knows he can be whoever he wants to be but if like that fateful night of him lying in bed, asking himself and God what can he do to be better, he knows he has to get up the next morning with a purpose.
“God’s will is going to be there if Chuck is here or not,” White said. “I’m just blessed to be a part of it.”