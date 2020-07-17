On two separate occasions Jeffery Littlejohn found himself homeless, but through prayer and with God’s help, he’s in a place in his life now where he’s looking forward to the future.
Known by his middle name Clint, a name given to him by his grandfather, Littlejohn was a resident of Jackson Tennessee. He found himself on hard times after his serving in the military from 2007- 2011, and was homeless in both Jackson and in Fort Worth, Texas.
“It was two separate occasions in my life where God has pulled me out of those situations,” Littlejohn said.
The first instance was in 2015 when Littlejohn was trying to return some ammunition he bought at a gun shop so he could have gas and food money. Upon telling the clerk of his situation, a man behind him told him it’s too bad he’s not a veteran.
“I told him I am,” Littlejohn said. “He said, ‘Boy do I have some good news for you.’”
The good news turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Littlejohn. He was connected with a local veteran’s organization and within a month was given a house to live in and enrolled in the University of Memphis.
“It was during that time that God truly showed me He was working on my whole life,” Littlejohn said. “Every night I would sleep, I would feel the enemy attacking me but I knew that Jesus had me.”
Through listening to David Crowder’s “I am holding onto you,” Littlejohn was able to fight off the attacks nightly and the song touched Littlejohn’s heart.
Sometime later, Littlejohn attended a biblical performance where he heard that same Crowder song.
Bursting into tears, Littlejohn listened to the specific lyrics of the song that had touched him, “Holding on to you In the middle of the storm, I am holding on,” and he knew that God is and always will be a presence in his life.
“It was at that very moment that I knew God wouldn’t let me go,” Littlejohn said.
After spending time in Tennessee, Littlejohn started missing his family in Fort Worth, so he moved back to his home state to be with them again.
Once again, Littlejohn found himself on hard times and his living situation wasn’t the best.
“I knew there were ministries that would help people get on their feet,” Littlejohn said. “Instead of staying in that trailer, I decided to go to Fort Worth.”
While on the streets of Fort Worth, Littlejohn said he wasn’t in his right mind and struggled to survive day to day. But instead of giving up, he turned to the one person who has always been in his life: God.
“I knew God was working hard on me,” Littlejohn said. “Prayer touched my life and kept me going.”
Through prayer, Littlejohn was able to find a home and be back and the right track in his life.
“He touched my heart and made me strive after Him,” Littlejohn said. “Since I was on the streets in Tennessee, it was just two different times he grabbed a hold of me and showed me beautiful things. Not that I was deserving, but He does it because he loves us.”
Now, Littlejohn is living with his younger sister, Megan Maricle, who herself has faced her share of struggles. Like Littlejohn, with prayer, she has been working on her own testimony.
“She has been struggling with mental health issues and drug addictions but God has bought her out of that,” Littlejohn said. “She’s been clean and seeking God and He’s still working on her but she’s definitely improving.”
As a carpenter looking for work, LittleJohn is attending Tarrant County College, a junior college in Fort Worth where he is studying film and television studies, hoping to turn his education into video ministry work.
Littlejohn wants to use his life experiences and education in faith to help others who have had their struggles in life and help them connect with God.
“To me faith, it’s a driving force for you in the Holy Spirit no matter what,” Littlejohn said. “And it gives you the will to seek God daily.”