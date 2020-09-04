Brandi Stutes and her husband have had their fair share of struggles but through their faith, they have grown together, for the better.
Stutes, 40, grew up in Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana and moved to Lafayette in 2003.
She married her husband, Michael and the two have one daughter, Violet, together and are living their lives through Christ after years of hardship.
Status said she has always had a passion for helping others, and that love for helping others became personal when she discovered Michael had a drinking problem.
While Brandi and Michael were maneuvering through life, they lost touch with themselves and their faith but found it when they needed it the most — and through that renewed power with Christ, He has made their relationship stronger, she said.
“Our family was struck by addiction,” Brandi Stutes said. “And through my self-discovery, I found the church again.”
Brandi and Michael now attend The Bayou Church in Lafayette, where they help people connect in Christ-centered relationships that lead to real, full, and lasting life, she said.
Over the last three years, Brandi said her faith has been redeveloped to where she is now in life.
“It’s been a lot of sole-searching,” Stutes said. “I am a big part of Celebrate Recovery.”
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurts, habits or hang-ups of any kind.
Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life, according to the group’s website.
“Through Biblical principles, you work through your hurts, habits or hang-ups,” she said. “When I realized my husband had an addiction, my life was shattered, I was a total mess.”
With a new-born baby at home, she didn’t know where to turn to as Michael’s drinking continued. She quickly discovered that she needed help as much as he did.
“I needed an outlet and of course I always grew up in a Christian home, so I have had that backbone with faith,” Stutes said.
Giving 110 percent to her faith and the Bayou Church, Stutes said she was able to re-discover who she was.
“I learned all the self-care tips about setting boundaries, and that ‘No’ was a complete sentence. I also discovered that I had my own set of issues that needed to be worked on such as a negative self-image, and codependency while my husband worked on his addiction,” Stutes said.
Now as part of the Celebrate Recovery and living the 12 steps on a daily basis, Stutes also believes that the 12-step program isn’t just for addicts.
“We all struggle with something,” she said. “And the 12-step program is like a map for life.”
Her faith is connected to her life in more ways than one, as the first three steps for Celebrate Recovery are connected to her Savior, she said.
“Once you get your relationship with the Lord right, then steps 4-9 deal with making things right with your everyday relationships on planet Earth with friends and family,” Stutes said. “And steps 10,11 and 12 are just a repeat of that while giving back.”
Michael is also a part of a 12-step program where he works with guys dealing with addiction as part of giving back and helping him stay grounded in his recovery.
Through her and Michael’s faith and years dealing with addiction, she believes it has been the best thing for them and her personally.
“I wake up every day with an attitude of gratitude, with setting my intention for the day,” Stutes said. “When you have gratitude … it sets a different tone on things.”