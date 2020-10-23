The Cottrell Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate a milestone Sunday with members of the community in New Iberia.
The CCCMEC will celebrate its 134th anniversary at 3 p.m. at the church grounds, located at 905 Fulton St., bringing together church members for food, family and faith.
Mary Mitchell serves as a chairperson for CCCMEC and she said she is looking forward to the celebration of the church’s 134-year history.
“We’re going to have different people who sing, and we are going to have a reading from scripture and meditation,” Mitchell said. “We’re also going to have a door prize for those who attend.”
Guest speaker Maggie Bank will attend. The theme for this year’s celebration is Joshua 24:15, a verse that is of importance to both Mitchell and the church:
“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will e]serve the Lord.”
Each year the church comes together to commemorate the origin of CCCMEC and Micthell is excited for the year as well as everyone before.
“I know because of this virus, not too many people can meet but I hope and pray people come out and support the 134th church anniversary,” Mitchell said. “That’s our big event for the year.”