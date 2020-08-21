BY aaron Gonsoulin
THE Daily Iberian
For her whole life, faith has been a big part of Phyllis Patton’s life. and she now uses it to lead a ministry for women, teaching the word of God.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Patton has been what she calls the leader of women’s ministry at the Cornerstone Cowboy Christian Church on Lewis Street for over 20 years.
The Cornerstone Cowboy Christian Church has been Patton’s home for 36 years now and she helps lead a Bible study for women.
When she’s not at her church, Patton also enjoys making pottery each and every week, as it gives her something else to do with her ministry for her and the other women at various churches.
No matter the location, Patton always finds time for her faith, as it is the most important thing in her life.
“I love the Lord with all of my heart,” Patton said. “He’s number one.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Patton wanted to continue the Bible studies and readings for not only the women but everyone wanting to connect with their faith as well.
She’s still doing it through her own Facebook page, Patton Farms, every Wednesday.
“I’m doing words of encouragement to everyone,” Patton said. “Whoever follows, as it started for the women but it’s for whoever would like a word of encouragement.”
Patton said she enjoys being able to provide the teachings of Jesus Christ, which can help people in all walks of life.
“It’s trying to show the love of the lord to our community and our church,” Patton said.
One of the main scriptures she likes to recall when talking about God is John 14:6: “Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Patton said that God is her salvation, the way, the true and the life. It’s one that verse she loves most.
“If ever I don’t feel like I don’t know where I am going,I go back to the words that He is the way,” Patton said. “He is everything.”
Though people have called her a pastor, Patton prefers being known as the leader of the women’s ministry, a job she takes great pride in.
“That’s reaching out to the women in our church, and reaching out to those in our community that is needed,” Patton said.
Before she became the leader of the women’s ministry, Patton said she has always had a love for the ladies at Cornerstone.
“There are a lot of hurting women in our community and a lot that have been abused and I just want to reach out and help them,” Patton said. “Just to be able to do that, show them the love of Jesus Christ and point them to Him because He is the answer.”
At one point, Patton became overwhelmed when trying to help everyone and through words of encouragement from an old pastor, she realized that she can’t fix people.
“He said, ‘All you have to do is point them to Jesus,’” Patton said. “So I’ve learned that I can do all I can do but my main focus is to point people to Jesus Christ.”
Patton’s love for Christ started at a young age. She grew up in one denomination, but at a point she said she felt it wasn’t working because she wasn’t feeling peace and joy. She was pointed toward Jesus at that stage, and she wants to do the same for others as the leader of the women’s ministry.
“At that point, I was really down in my life,” Patton said. “And when I found Jesus Christ, things all of sudden got better. There was peace and I knew who the answer was. I knew he was the answer to everything.”
Like that challenging moment in her life, Patton said being able to point people in need to the path towards God brings her joy to show His love as she has for Him.
“To have someone come to the Lord for the first time when they may be suffering,” Patton said. “They may not have an anwer where to turn to but to turn them to Jesus Christ, it brings joy to you. That’s what you’re made for, made to glorify God.”