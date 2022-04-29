Champagne, Joseph to teach courses at Aquinas Institute

Two summer courses from the Aquinas Institute in St. Martinville are still available for registration, with both having a deadline of May 7.
The Rev. Michael Champagne, part of the Community of Jesus Crucified in St. Martinville, will be teaching a course on Christian Spirituality starting June 4 and ending July 23. The course will provide in-depth instruction on spiritual theology, the discipline within theology which can also be termed the theology of the spiritual life, according to the course description. The course will examine the nature of spiritual theology as well as its methods and sources.
The nature of Christian holiness will also be studied, especially as it involves the integral operation of the theological virtues, the moral virtues, and the gifts of the Holy Spirit.
The classes are open to being taught in an in-class, hybrid, or online format.
The courses will take place Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Immaculata Center (John XXIII Room).
At the same time, a course on Josephology, or the study of St. Joseph, will be taught by the Rev. John Joseph as well.
The course will cover the scriptural, traditional and magisterial views on St. Joseph, and also delve into masculine spirituality and his relevance to contemporary issues.
The course will begin May 31 and end July 28, with courses taking place Tuesdays and Thursdays at The Studio Gallery and Coffee Bar in St. Martinville.
The Aquinas Institute was founded in 2006 by Champagne, who serves as the president of the institute as well as the superior of the Community of Jesus Crucified in St. Martinville. The goal of the organization is to lead Acadiana into a deeper knowledge of the Catholic faith.
The institute is currently finishing its fall semester, where a course on philosophy and a course on Pope John Paul II’s Theology of the Body was taught by the Rev. Brian Harrington and Jennifer Prather respectively.