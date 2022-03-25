Bishop Douglas Deshotel talks about a planned new school in the Diocese of Lafayette in 2021. Deshotel is urging local Catholics to pray for peace in the Ukraine as part of the Lenten season, and will be consecrating Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary this morning at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette.
Bishop Douglas Deshotel talks about a planned new school in the Diocese of Lafayette in 2021. Deshotel is urging local Catholics to pray for peace in the Ukraine as part of the Lenten season, and will be consecrating Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary this morning at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette.
Local Catholics have been urged by pastoral leadership to keep the devastation of the Russia-Ukraine war in their thoughts and prayers.
Diocese of Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel has urged local Catholics to pray for peace as part of the Lenten season, and the bishop will be consecrating Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary this morning at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. For Catholics, the Lenten season is when fasting and prayer are put into special importance as those who practice Catholicism commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert.
Deshotel urged local Catholics to pray and even donate to those helping victims of the situation if possible.
Q: How do you think local Catholics should be responding to the Ukraine situation?
A: The situation in Ukraine is appalling. Due to the unprovoked invasion by Russia, death, suffering and destruction has descended upon a country with a cultural history going back thousands of years. As Catholics, we are called to pray for an end to the war and a change of heart, that leaders of nations look for peaceful ways to resolve their differences. We are also called to care for our brothers and sisters in need with food, clothing, shelter and medical care.
Q: How should the issue affect Catholics in the middle of the Lenten season?
A: The Lenten season is a time to look outside of ourselves and show the compassionate care of Jesus Christ to our brothers and sisters in need. Jesus tells us, “Whatever you did for the least of my brethren, you did for me.”
Q: What is the significance of consecrating Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary?
A: The Blessed Virgin Mary is a powerful intercessor to her Son Jesus for us. From the cross, Jesus told the apostle, “Behold your mother.” We dedicate the two troubled countries of Ukraine and Russia to her. We pray that she will petition her Son Jesus to bring peace and healing for those suffering so much at this time.
Q: What are some ways the Church is helping the situation locally?
A: Locally, the Church is joining in prayer for Ukraine and for a change of heart in Russia. The Church is also joining with Catholic Charities USA and Catholic Relief Services to fund food, clothing, shelter and medical assistance to those Ukrainian citizens in need.