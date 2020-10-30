Eight years ago, Russell Joseph Landry was saved at his church, and since that day, he has spent his life giving back to others — something he plans on dedicating his life doing.
Better known as “R.J.” by his friends and family, Landry grew up with faith always being a part of his life. The New Iberia native is dedicated to his faith, his family and his church.
“I’m a very hard worker, but not only am I a very hard worker, but I also like to help people,” Landry said. “I believe being a servant to others is an important thing as far as being a Christian.”
As a Christian, Landry believes that people can see Jesus in you by the way you carry yourself and how you do onto others.
Landry is an active member at his church and is attending Houston Baptist University to obtain his bachelor’s degree in Biblical studies to become a pastor but in the meantime, he’s serving at the First Baptist Church in New Iberia in whatever capacity is needed.
From ministering at his church for youths on Sunday, or for others in the middle of the week, Landry said it allows him to help others grow in their faith.
Landry said it took his family, notably his wife, Brandie, who grew up as a Baptist, and their two boys, Xander and Merek, to really push him to become the man he is today with his faith.
“I really wasn’t an active Catholic,” Landry said. “With my son being at a Christian school, he was the one to really drive me into church.”
And with his favorite Bible verse, John 3:16, Landry was finally able to be in a place God wanted him to be in.
Landry said one day Brandie approached him and said she knew he didn’t really go to church but she would like for them to go as a family. And while he was always taught a family that prays together, stays together, he found attending the church the first time was a cultural shock.
“These people were so giving and loving and didn’t even know me but yet they were hugging me,” Landry said. “They were just genuine people.”
With the help of the church and his family, Landry was able to see what it truly meant to help others, and he is grateful for that.
“I really felt the Holy Spirit working, and I felt like this was the place I needed to be,” Landry said. “I just had this overwhelming feeling that this is where I need to be.”
Since then, Landry’s faith has grown greatly over the course of years since he was saved and baptised when he was 30.
“I have a totally different outlook on life,” Landry said.”The one thing I find most important is that I like to work with the younger generation.”
And now, as continues to walk through his life with his faith, Landry is grateful for what God has done for him in his life for as long as he could recall.
“Everything I remember in life, and no matter what I need now, I go to God first,” Landry said.