When Myesa Puckett was younger, her personal life was in turmoil, but through the grace of God, she was able to turn her life around and she’s forever thankful for Him.
Born and raised in New Iberia, Puckett, 25, is a manager at Lowes in Lafayette. Puckett says she was saved 6 years ago when she was at her lowest personal point.
After growing up in the foster system, Puckett faced a felony charge when she was 18, but with prayer and God’s help, said she was given a chance to turn herself around — something she never forgets.
As her faith started to grow, she asked God to help her out. Puckett told Him that when He eventually got her out of the place she once was, she would turn her life around and delicate herself to Him.
“God was willing to save me wherever I was,” Puckett said. “The Lord took me out of this dark place and was willing to change me for the better.”
Because God was there for her, saving her and others, Puckett said her love for Him is as strong as it has ever been.
“Even in the midst of all the chaos, the Lord is still saving, the Lord is still setting people free,” Puckett said. “And that is one thing I can say is that my Lord is willing to save people.”
Puckett has been attending Word of Hope World Outreach Church for seven years now and is using her faith to help others, volunteering her time to give back. On Thanksgiving, she and other volunteers spent the morning giving out food for the church’ annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
“I have the heart to help people, I have the heart to give back to the community,” Puckett said.
One of Puckett’s duties as an evangelist is to go out into the community and do whatever it takes, if that is to win souls for Jesus Christ, to give back to the community, that is one of her gifts and what she wants to do.
Puckett said she enjoys her volunteer work because it gives her the opportunity to reach out to the people who need it most. She especially loves the fact she can express Christ’s love for everyone like He did for her, so she’s made it a point to give back to others.
“It’s a blessing to see,” Puckett said. “I feel like volunteering shows where your heart is. It shows where your passion is.”
For those who are going through a hard time like she did when she was in her late teens, Puckett looks to Romans 8:28, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”
Puckett looks to the verse as well as to God when things seem the hardest, and she wishes the same for others.
“When things seem to be going crazy, He shows me that He is able to pull me out of darkness,” Puckett said. “He is able to do the impossible.”