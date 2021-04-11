It all started with moonshine. Steve, Jonathan (they call him Jeep) and Philip Mestayer knew someone who was making homemade moonshine for his own consumption. They became fascinated with the process of the family distilling and producing their own whiskey. Today, the 100th barrel of Distillerie Acadian’s Cajun’s Cut Bourbon rolled out, ready to be aged to perfection, bottled and sold.
In the ten-year journey from idea to full operation of the company, many lessons have been learned and processes refined. They realized there was much more involved with running this type of business than just making whiskey.
In 2015, they decided to get serious. There were federal regulations to be met, the need for both federal and state licensing, plus product design and packaging, marketing, bottling and selling. “We were very enthusiastic,” said Steve Mestayer. “Fortunately, we all brought different skill sets to the table. Philip is our ‘Science Guy’. He designed, built and welded the first equipment we ever used, and he’s read everything he could on the science and processes of whiskey making. I handled the legal side, got the initial licensing done, and we were off and running.”
The first still Philip built held 240 gallons, and was directly propane-heated. “It would take three hours to heat those 240 gallons, which restricted our ability to produce anything but small batches, slowly,” said Mestayer. “Then we purchased a 300-gallon still, which is jacketed stainless steel heated with steam, which gets up to temperature in about 45 minutes. The bigger, more efficient still increased our capacity exponentially.”
Distillerie Acadian continues to be a family business, with members of the Mestayer family pitching in every weekend to produce, bottle, package and market their products, which include:
T-Moon, described as spirits distilled from corn, rye, wheat, barley malt and cane sugar and aged over charred Louisiana white oak plank.
Cajun’s Cut Bourbon, a Louisiana Straight Bourbon whiskey from a unique four-grain mash of corn, rye, wheat, and barley malt, also aged in charred Louisiana white oak barrels. Cajun’s Cut holds the distinction of being Louisiana’s first Bourbon Whiskey.
Voila Vodka, an unplanned surprise, made of 100% corn and triple filtered over six days. Voila just arrived on grocery shelves Friday, April 9.
Upcoming products will include:
SoLou Gin, an herbaceous gin featuring a blend of unique botanicals awaiting final Federal approval for distribution, and Bon Vale, a single malt barley spirit currently aging to the Mestayers’ specifications.
“The longer you age spirits, the mellower and smoother they become. Our first batches of Cajun’s Cut were aged 2 years, which is the least amount of time required. We’re currently aging it closer to 3 years, and we find it matures much more,” said Mestayer.
“We’re proud to be a New Iberia company, and very proud to be family-run,” said Mestayer. “Everyone is here every weekend. My wife, Adrienne, helps with corking and labeling and does the books for the business, Philip and Jeep are hands-on in the processes, daughter Holly Thubron does marketing and built and manages our website, daughter Stephanie Thalji handles social media and other marketing as well.”
Loreauville Artist Trent Oubre has designed bottles and packaging for their products. “We love the work Trent has done for us. He has really captured the image we want to portray,” said Mestayer.
Distillerie Acadian products are now recognized as Certified Louisiana, and Certified Craft Beverages. The company is now considering what its future might look like. “In order to grow to the next level of production and distribution, the Distillerie would have to increase operations to full time, probably in a larger location, and with outside investment.” said Mestayer. “We’re looking into it now,” he added.
Distillerie Acadian products are distributed by Jacqueline Duvieilh of Fleur de La Distributing. They’re available throughout South Louisiana. In New Iberia, find them at Rouse’s, Bi-Lo, Simoneaud’s, and Fremin’s. In Lafayette, at Rouse’s, Champagne’s, NuNu’s, Philippe’s, Ambassador Wine and Total Wine. In the New Orleans area, Dorignac’s and Martin’s Wine Cellar carry the line. For a full list of retailers of their products, visit their website at www.distillerieacadian.com.
“We are so grateful for the success and great feedback we’ve received all along,” said Mestayer. “We’ll continue to improve our processes and our products, and who knows what new things we’ll come up with.”