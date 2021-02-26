“They asked us to remember the poor, the very thing I was eager to do.” These are the words of St. Paul, found in Galatians 2:10, and the same words which have guided the work of countless of volunteers of the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center for nearly 45 years.
In ministering to the poor and needy of Iberia Parish, the clients of the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center are treated with respect, dignity and cheerfulness, according to the Under the leadership of Executive Director John Indest, approximately 350 families each month receive assistance with critical and basic human needs in the form of utility assistance, rent, medical expenses, emergency housing and employment assistance. The Center also provides clients in need with food and clothing.
All of the assistance provided is at no cost to their clients, and the center is staffed 100 percent by volunteers who give generously of their time in the ministry of love. The center receives no government funding, but relies on donations from individuals, organizations and churches.
This past Tuesday the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center held its Ceremony of Thanksgiving in conjunction with its Annual Campaign Kickoff.
During the ceremony, the 2021 Community Supporters of the Year were recognized for their lonstanding contributions to the Center. Joanie Kraker, President of the Board, presented plaques to members of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver, Our Lady of Victory Court and Fourth Degree Ladies of Grace, St. Catherine of Siena Chapter, for their many years of dedicated service. The St. Edward Knights of Peter Claver were also recognized with a plaque as a 2021 Community Supporter of the Year for their tremendous support of the workings of the Center.
Volunteers of the Year Carol and Louis Gaignard were honored as 2021 Volunteers of the Year. With Carol’s years of devoted commitment to the center, including many of those spent as executive rirector, and Louis’ ever-present availability to step into any job that was needed, the Clothing and Food Pantry Building was renamed the Carol and Louis Gaignard Building, Indest said. At the end of the ceremony Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan blessed the building bearing their names.
Because of the generosity of our community, thousands of lives have been enhanced over the years, and with the prayers and support of our community, this ministry of love that is the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center will continue to serve the poor and needy of our parish, Indest said.