Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette has established the liturgical calendar as a year commemorating St. Joseph, and for Catholics in Acadiana, the dedication means a year of reflection and meditation on the saint’s life.
In celebration of St. Joseph, the Diocese of Lafayette is offering plenary indulgences for local Catholic churches bearing St. Joseph’s name. The diocese urges the faithful to befriend St. Joseph in prayer and seek his protection, according to a statement from the diocese.
Deshotel’s decision comes as an anniversary of when Pope Pius IX declared St. Joseph the patron of the Universal Church.
The plenary indulgences are offered to 13 churches in the diocese that bear the name of St. Joseph. That includes St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Loreauville, which sits on Main Street.
The indulgence is granted to Catholics by visiting one of the 13 churches on the first Friday of the month or on the 19th of the month and participating in prayer in St. Joseph’s honor.
An indulgence can also be granted by offering prayer to God for the perseverance in the Christian life, vocations to the priesthood, defense of the family or several other prayers.
According to the Catholic faith, an indulgence is a remission before God of the temporal punishment due to sins whose guilt has already been forgiven.
A plenary indulgence remits all punishment due to sin up to the moment of the indulgence’s action and may be received only once a day.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parks are two other Teche Area Catholic churches that offer the opportunity.
The year of St. Joseph began in August and ends in April. The diocese has offered varying themes on St. Joseph’s life each month for local Catholics to meditate and pray on.
Some of those themes have included Joseph and the Universal Church, Joseph as the tutor of Christ, Joseph as the husband of Mary and Joseph as the patron of the dying. February marks a reflection on Joseph and marriage.