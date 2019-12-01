Animal rights activitists and pet owners would have done the same thing when finding three newborn kittens abandoned in a construction zone — they had to be taken home and nurtured.
Now the fat, frisky kittens are ready to find a forever home. Kelly Roarke from the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce adopted Twin Brother on Friday. A friend of both cats and dogs, her house has been pet free for two years. The time had come and the big blue eyes looking up at her during The Daily Iberian open house were too much. The other two are eager and ready to be shown Sunday afternoon at the Christmas Symphony Concert at St. Peter’s. Call 322-1664 if you want to claim one or both remaining females kittens. Both come with a veterinarian’s gift certificate for spaying.