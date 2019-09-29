The 78th Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival continues today with a fair in downtown New Iberia and the Royalty Parade rolling at noon. The newly crowned Queen Sugar from Saturday night's gala will be introduced to the public riding next to King Sugcrose LXXVIII, Alton Landry. The events for the festival celebration began Thursday night with a packed schedule including 4-H events, art shows, sugar cane judging, animal auctions, parades, rides, food, music and the second Brown Sugar Music Festival. So much to see and do, the selection of pictures only scratches the surface. Fun for all ages, the old and new welcomed the season of harvest.
