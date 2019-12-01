The New Iberia Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is honoring veterans and military with a new twist on Christmas decorations. A “Patriot Tree” now stands inside of A Spot for Tea at 108 E. Main St. in downtown New Iberia. Decorated with American flags and stars bearing the names of veterans and military, the public is encouraged to stop in, choose a star (or stars), write the name(s) of a veteran or active member of the U.S. Armed Forces and hang it on the tree.
“No purchase is necessary and supplies are furnished. Anyone is welcome to include the name(s) of any veteran (living or deceased) or military personnel from any branch of the United States Armed Forces,” said Brenda Lowry, regent for the New Iberia chapter. “Stars with names are already decorating the branches, some of them with active military and some with veterans.”
Some of the names on the tree are written in gold and/or marked by a gold star. These designate patriots of the American Revolution whose direct descendants are members of the DAR.
“Don’t expect to find only names from the original 13 colonies,” Lowry said. “Many of the Revolutionary War patriots have French, Spanish and Acadian names. These are men who served in the Galvez Expedition.”
The tree will be on display through Christmas and stars may be placed at any time. A Spot for Tea is open seven days a week.