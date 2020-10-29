With a city as rich in food history and culture as New Iberia, there is no shortage of food and recipes from the people who cook in it. We want everyone to be able to try them.
The Daily Iberian is looking for hand-written recipes from you, our readers, so we can show people of the Teche Area why our food is so unique.
Handwritten family recipes are priceless. There’s something special about following your family’s own cursive script to prepare one of its signature dishes.
The index cards on which many recipes are written are often faded and stained, tucked away in recipe boxes for safekeeping. Preserving those recipes keeps memories of loved ones alive after they’re gone.
From your granny’s recipe for bread pudding to your Uncle Joe’s famous gumbo and your momma’s out-of-this-world apple pie, the possibilities are endless.
Do you know someone whose recipe is worth sharing? Write it down, take a picture of the original and send it to us at aaron@daiy-iberian.com to be featured in the Food section of The Daily Iberian.