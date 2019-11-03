Crochet — Braswell

Mr. and Mrs. Donald J. Crochet of New Iberia announce the engagement of their daughter Sophie Crochet to Kevin Braswell, son of Ms. Florine Hite of Gilbert, Louisiana, and the late Mr. Austin Braswell of Vicksburg, Mississippi.
The wedding will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette.
The bride-elect is a 1987 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and 1993 graduate of Teche Area Technical Institute in New Iberia with an associate degree in drafting and design. She is employed by CPL Systems as an E&I CAD designer.
The prospective groom is a 1986 graduate of Warren Central High School in Vicksburg and is a sales representative for Milwaukee Power Tools.