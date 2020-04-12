Crafting her hobby, Coteau resident finds love in art

After losing her job some 25 years ago, Leslie Douet took up crafts as a hobby and still finds joy in doing it today.
“I do this for fun,” Douet said.
After getting laid off in the oil field, Douet, who worked as an accounts payable clerk, soon turned in her spreadsheets for craft scissors. Taking it up as just a hobby, Douet soon found that she enjoyed it and it quickly turned into a passion.
As her crafts got better, demand from other people soon followed, and Douet started making crafts to sell to people who were interested.
Though she would love to sell to a bigger range of people, Douet admits people aren’t willing to pay for work someone else does as a hobby.
“They don’t want to pay for what you put into it,” Douet said.
One of Douet’s newest sellers is an Easter Bunny flower decoration and a door hanger, made out of grapevine. She was also able to make flower arrangements for springtime, too.
The Coteau resident doesn’t just make Easter decorations, as she makes wreaths, flower arrangements, and other crafts throughout the year.
“It’s not just Easter, I do it all the time,” Douet said. “I have a full craft room.”
Douet, 55, started crafting in her early 30s and says the Easter door hangers she recently made take a few hours to create, depending on how long she works on them each day.
Douet said the first step to creating a decoration is buying the materials for an idea she’s thought of, and it goes from there.
“If I do it steadily for a few hours, it takes me two or three hours to do one decoration,” Douet said. “If I get interrupted, it takes me longer.”
Douet knows creating crafts is not a job for her, as she is able to sit down, relax and make art.
“I sit down in front of my TV in the living room and everything is out on the floor,” Douet said.
From glue guns to wreath-hangers and art easels, Douet is in her natural element, a spot she could work from each day, hours at a time.
Though she usually sells six to eight crafts a month, Douet said it’s been hard of late to sell. She was only able to sell three in March, but said she understands times are hard for people.
After hours of work and seeing the finished product she is able to create, Doucet said she is happy and proud of her vision.
“It’s like, ‘Ah, this is really what I wanted,’” Douet said. “This is what I dreamed of.”
Those interested in contacting Douet to make a craft can reach her on her Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/leslie.r.douet.