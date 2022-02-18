The Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation is inviting all area churches to a Night of Solemn Assembly to take place Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Steamboat Pavilion. The Solemn Assembly means a company of people assembled together by appointment for a specific purpose. The purpose of the assembly Saturdday is to “Repent, be Reconciled, be Renewed,” according to the ministerial federation. All pastors, priests and ministers are asked to attend with their congregation and fulfill the Gospel of St. John, chapter 17.
50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
The Triune Church of God In Christ, 126 Barrow St. in Franklin, invites the public to help celebrate TRIUNE’s 50th year anniversary. The two-night celebration will begin Saturday, Feb. 26 with a musical. Everyone who has ever sung in Triune’s choir both past and present is asked to reunite for the event, which starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 service starts at 2 p.m. with by Elder Donald Lanceslin Sr., Superintendent of the Ambassador District Churches of God in Christ and Pastor of Hines Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ in Baldwin as the guest. The theme for the event is “We Have Made It and The Best Is Yet to Come.
RUMMAGE SALE BENEFIT
A rummage sale to benefit the St. Teresa Center for the Works of Mercy will be held from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the old Walmart located at 4310 N. Main St. in St. Martinville, followed by a Carnival Revival featuring the Bible on Fire Truck with prayer at 3 p.m. and jambalaya with beans while supplies last, from 3:30-5 p.m. with face painting and music. For more information call 337-394-6550.