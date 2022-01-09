A new business that opened Friday is adding to the growing revitalization of downtown New Iberia.
Church Alley Café & Bistro held a ribbon cutting ceremony with members of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce as well as the local community attending.
Co-owner Mark Delahoussaye, a New Iberia native, said the cafe provided a perfect way to invest in the community he grew up in and provides a unique destination for coffee lovers in the area.
Delahoussaye said he and his wife Nicole became interested in the building after using another building in Church Alley for an Airbnb. After talking with the owner of the property, plans were made to turn the building into a coffee shop of their own.
“We bought the building and we thought it would be a great place to open a coffee shop,” he said.
The cafe held a soft opening for friends and family Thursday.
Delahoussaye said the reception from the local community has been overwhelming, and the shop has been busy since the first day.
“We have been excited, shocked and amazed by all of the enthusiasm and excitement for the coffee shop,” he said.
The new business comes at a time when Church Alley has been a focus of revitalization in the downtown area.
The city of New Iberia created the Church Alley pocket park in 2018 as a way to not only beautify an area of the alley that had previously just been grass, but also to add historical and cultural signs about the city of New Iberia.
The alley is situated between Main and St. Peter streets, and is often used for public events that are held downtown.
Several cozily nested buildings are located within the alley, including the newly opened coffee shop.
For Delahoussaye, opening a coffee shop was a way to give love back to New Iberia. The menu features roasts, espreso and food and drink options. However, the full menu won’t be put out until the espresso machine ordered months ago comes in.
Delahoussaye said part of the mission was to locally source the coffee, and the owners chose Acadiana-based Rêve to source the coffee beans.
“We wanted something local, and we tried it and thought it was delicious,” he said.
The shop will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will also be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. so those attending church nearby will have a new venue to eat following services, Delahoussaye said.