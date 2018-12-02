A wonderland of old and new — choral music, too
A sneak-peek at the historic homes on Franklin’s 2nd annual Christmas Tour of Homes, to be held Dec. 16, was enough to inspire excitement for the season and history of the region. Although homeowners are still preparing the Christmas decorations, the homes alone are reason to buy tickets early to this resurrected event only two years in its rebirth.
Sponsored by the city of Franklin Design Committee and the St. Mary Chapter of Louisiana Landmarks Society, the six predominately private homes, three of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, makes this tour an amazing offer. The $35 ticketed self-guided tour will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 with a delightful free Christmas concert at 2 p.m. at The Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 211 Iberia St., near downtown Franklin.
Artist Hideaway
First on the list and from the West, if traveling down to Franklin on Louisiana 182, is the private home of world renowned artist Hunt Slonem. Christmas decorations are not necessary with the extensive art, antique and portrait collections of the restorer of historic homes. He has just purchased his third Louisiana mansion, Madewood Plantation, a former sugarcane plantation house on Bayou Lafourche, near Napoleonville. Gaining entrance into Albania, the artist’s private Cajun oasis, is rare.
Used as an exterior location in several movies, the interior of Albania is a colorful array of his own work and design as well as other artists through the centuries, whether on canvas, in wood or fabric designs. As one of the organizers said during the preview, the price of the ticket is worthy of this home alone.
The 1894 Center Hall home of Dr. Donna Tesi is a modest example of restoration and modernization. A collector of art, including some from Hunt Slonem, the physician’s home is nestled in the historic neighborhood near Hanson Memorial High School. Through renovation Tesi not only preserved an older home but brought a mix together of modern art with classic dwelling through her extensive collection. Again, the tour of this home’s art gallery, generally not open to the public, is worth the price of admission.
“The nice thing about this tour is we have old, antique, a marriage of rustic buildings and this 1894 Center Hall cottage, a smaller home, a historic home because of the year, but she has totally revitalized the inside and has a modern art collection. You can see how beautifully old and new have come together in a renovated home,” said Heloise LeBlanc, retired Franklin Clerk of Court, member of both sponsoring organizations and the preview tour guide.
New Iberia’s Sweet Interiors downtown merchant, Walteen Broussard and her husband Ted, are opening their home in Franklin called The Barn at Adeline.
The creative businesswoman has converted an old barn into their private residence. Open to the public for the tour, the creativity in both restoration as well as decoration will delight tour patrons.
“We have a little bit of old and new. The Barn at Adeline is an amazing thing,” said LeBlanc. “They took an old mule barn that was circa 1800s and totally renovated it into a home. Ed and Virginia Smith started the process before he passed away. Walteen Broussard, one of New Iberia’s merchants, has graciously allowed us to open her home. They have two other historic structures put together for a pool house. They were salvaged slave quarters. That will be interesting to see.”
Teche Area residents will enjoy the sophisticated home of Susan Patout, widow of the M.A. Patout legend and historian Billy Patout. A fresh coat of exterior paint was being applied to the Gates-Bell House the day of the drive by in preparation for the open house tour.
“Gates-Bell House is one of the oldest structures in Franklin. The Patouts have beautiful antiques and draperies,” said LeBlanc.
Next door on Main St. in Franklin is another private home of Dana and Ginger Louviere who have returned home to Franklin to restore and live in the home pictured above. A National Register of Historic Places, Bittersweet is the east end starting point for the tour. Like Albania, tickets can be purchased at these two homes using a credit card. All homes have tickets for sale, but only Albania and Bittersweet can process the cards. Others will take cash or checks. The ticket allows entrance to all of the homes on tour.
By Appointment or Event
The only non-privately-owned home on the tour is Shadowlawn, once the residence of a research doctor who not long after completion of the $2million restorations, died. The founder of Argus Spa bequeathed the mansion to the city along with operating funds to insure the historic preservation would continue. LeBlanc said the separate back building, and oldest structure on the Bayou Teche Shadowlawn property, at one time was a tavern frequented by steamboat passengers and crews traveling the waterway.
Not only are the furnishings and home a reason enough to visit, a collection of community-owned nativity sets will be on display throughout the house, including a family heirloom of LeBlanc.
“One of the ones of personal interest to me was my grandparent’s nativity scene, circa 1930 — but it was my grandmother’s,” LeBlanc said. “When they passed away my mother got it, and since she passed away, my four sisters and I rotate it. Baby Jesus is removable. My grandmother started the tradition where Christmas Eve night we’d sing carols and each grandchild would take a turn kissing baby Jesus. Momma continued the same tradition and we’re continuing the tradition, so all the paint has worn off of baby Jesus. That well-loved nativity set is there, among others.”
Music of the Season
Nothing says Christmas like the carols being sung by a choir, and folks dressed up like Eskimos — unless south Louisiana has them in shorts. A combined community choir at The Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 211 Iberia St., with voices from several churches, could be the highlight of the Franklin season. “Lessons and Carols” will be conducted by Dexter Thibodeaux who has a Ph.D. in organ performance from the University of Notre Dame, LeBlanc said. Plus, a handbell choir under the direction of Dale Fangue, and other musicians accompanying the choir, will perform traditional and contemporary Christmas pieces interspersed with beautiful liturgical narrative of the birth of Christ. The free concert will begin at 2 p.m. Concert goers are not required to be tour patrons, the concert is open to the public.
What more is there to say except get your tickets early at Eventbrite.com or at any of the homes featured along the Franklin corridor the day of the tour. Last night the city of Franklin kicked off its holiday season with the lighting of the Christmas tree and special bayou side decorations synchronized to music played over the radio. Children can walk through a horseshoe-shaped tunnel, a long line of lights, and a message board sends greetings to cars or walkers as they pass by.
Don’t wait until Dec. 16 to enjoy Christmas in Franklin. The quaint and unique retail stores in Franklin could be the best holiday excursion for one-stop shopping. Merchants like Chic and Shabby’s Betty Veeder, president of Louisiana Landmarks Society, will be glad to show you around. The community of Franklin comes alive at Christmas.
Even the Franklin Design Committee, under the chairperson leadership of Diane Chauvin once again this year sold fresh greenery garlands and wreaths to help offset the year-round planter budget to keep the community user friendly. Enjoy the sights, the sound, the lights and the people of Franklin as part of this year’s Christmas celebration.