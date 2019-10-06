The star of Saturday’s birthday party at the St. Paul Church Hall on French Street was in rare form.
Swaggering from table to table, his can of Coca-Cola firmly in his grip, Clarence “Poppa Stoppa” Jones was in his element. Friends stopped to talk, wish him happy birthday and otherwise just catch up with the centenarian as he shared stories from his 100 years on the planet.
He had plenty of insights. He talked about his father’s rule that if any of the children were in jail for stealing, they would stay in jail. But if they were in jail for fighting, he’d come bail them out.
He lifted his pants leg on his dark blue suit, showing off the scar he earned at the age of 13, when he got caught on a strand of barbed wire while slopping hogs.
Then there was the series of Iberia Parish sugar cane farms he has worked on — Brooks, Gonsoulin, Patout, basically all of them — where he would operate the tractors and load up wagons to be brought to the mill.
“Patout, I was the only one who could load those wagons in the field in the woods,” he said. “Nobody else could do that.”
Even after a century of work, he’s still not ready to quit. When his cousin Lisa Jones Mouton told him he was too old for anyone to hire him, that didn’t dissuade him.
“I’ll hire myself,” he said.