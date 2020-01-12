Celebrate the accomplishments of community leaders Thursday night

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has been advocating for the local business community since 1939. Led by a 21-member volunteer board of directors, the Chamber’s mission of improving the business environment so members grow and prosper, is the focal point of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet to be held Thursday night. Deadline for ticket orders is Monday and prices are $65 per person or $600 for a table of eight. To reserve tickets visit www.iberiachamber.org or call 364-1836.
Presented by Iberia Medical Center, The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 72nd Annual Banquet at the Cade Community Center. The event will begin with various local restaurants featuring their favorite plates for tasting, a silent auction, transfer of the chamber’s volunteer leadership, and keynote speaker, economist Dr. Loren Scott, president and founder of Loren C. Scott & Associates. Scott is one of the 32-member National Business Economic Issues Council, which meets quarterly to discuss issues of state, national and international interest, and will will give a fresh perspective of south Louisiana economy. As a member of this prestigious group, he has been among experts who cover international trade, Washington economic policy, retail trade, trucking, steel, chemicals, etc. Dr. Scott is an energy specialist on the NBEIC. He has been appointed to the Economic Advisory Board of the U.S. Council on Competitiveness, a group made up of the CEOs of the Fortune 100, top university presidents and presidents of three major unions.
The event will conclude with honoring Business Impact Award winners for emerging businesses 180° Cajun Blendz & Seasonings LLC and Distillerie Acadian LLC, along with special recognition for developer Chris Jordan and the Vermilion Business Group. This year the Civic Service Award outstanding community volunteer recipient is Kenny LeJeune.Sponsors supporting this celebration of the Iberia business community include CoSource Financial Group LLC and COX. For more information please email janet@iberiachamber.org.